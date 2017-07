Soldiers Radio News

Commander of Coalition Forces in Iraq, Lieutenant General Steven Townsend offers congratulations and advice for Iraq.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



WITH THE LIBERATION OF MOSUL BY IRAQI SECURITY FORCES, COMMANDER OF COALITION FORCES, LIEUTENANT GENERAL STEVEN TOWNSEND OFFERS CONGRATULATIONS BUT NOTES THAT IT'S A BATTLE VICTORY IN A MUCH LARGER WAR.



"THE WAR'S FAR FROM OVER, ONE MAJOR BATTLE HAS CONCLUDED. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ISIS FIGHTERS STILL LEFT IN IRAQ THAT WILL HAVE TO BE DEFEATED BEFORE WE'VE ONE THE WAR."



HE CONTINUES, SAYING THAT THE KEY FOR A STABLE IRAQ IS FOR BAGHDAD TO TAKE A NEW APPROACH TO BRING THE VARIOUS PEOPLES OF THE COUNTRY TOGETHER, AND GIVE THEM BUY-IN TO THE GOVERNMENT.



"IF WE'RE TO KEEP THE NEXT ISIS, ISIS 2.0 FROM EMERGING, THE IRAQI GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO HAVE TO DO SOMETHING PRETTY SIGNIFICANT AND COMPLETELY DIFFERENT. THEY'RE GOING TO HAVE TO REACH OUT, RECONCILE WITH THE SUNNI POPULATION AND MAKE THEM FEEL LIKE THEIR GOVERNMENT IN BAGHDAD REPRESENTS THEM."



