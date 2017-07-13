Today's story: U.S. Air Force Air Advisors work hand-in-hand with their Iraqi counterparts at Qayyarah West Airfield supporting coalition and Iraqi operations against ISIS in Mosul.
This work, Air Force Radio News 13 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
