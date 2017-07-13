(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 13 July 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 13 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: U.S. Air Force Air Advisors work hand-in-hand with their Iraqi counterparts at Qayyarah West Airfield supporting coalition and Iraqi operations against ISIS in Mosul.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2017 15:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48612
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104590191.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 26

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iraqi Security Forces
    Mosul
    Q-West
    Air Advisors
    Qayyarah
    ISIS
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT