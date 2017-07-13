(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samantha Konieczny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: U.S. Air National Guard helps contain a 45 square-mile wide fire in Santa Barbara County, California. Also, Airmen at Hill Air Force Base, Utah achieved another milestone in completing the combat capability blueprint of the F-35A Lightning II.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 July 2017 A, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Hill AFB
    F-35A
    Lightning II
    AFRN
    Santa Barbara Wildfire

