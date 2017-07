Soldiers Radio News

US Soldiers join NATO Allies and Partnered Nations in Romania for Exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS JOIN NATO ALLIES AND MULTINATIONAL PARTNERS FOR EXERCISE TOBRUQ LEGACY 17. ROMANIAN COLONEL VIRGIL TOSA SAYS THE TRAINING WILL HELP THE PARTICIPATING ARMIES PREPARE FOR ANYTHING.



"WE MUST BE PREPARED TO FACE ALL THREATS THAT ARISE. THAT REQUIRE, NOT ONLY TECHNICAL INTEROPERABILITY, BUT ALSO, COMMON TRAINING AMONG UNITS."



U-S LIEUTENANT COLONEL DOUGLAS LYNCH SAYS TOBRUQ LEGACY GIVES U-S FORCES THE ABILITY TO IMPROVE ON, AND LEARN NEW SKILLS THAT WILL ENHANCE MIL TO MIL RELATIONSHIPS ACROSS EUROPE.



"AS AN AMERICAN, WE GET TO LEARN SO MUCH FROM OUR PARTNERS AND ALLIES AND THE ABILITY TO COOPERATE AND SHARE TACTICS, TECHNIQUES, AND PROCEDURES, ONLY STRENGTHENS THE ALLIANCE AND ENHANCES OUR PARTNERSHIPS."



