    AUDIO: Following report of adrift paddlecraft, Coast Guard locates kayaker who capsized off Cape Cod

    WOODS HOLE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Audio of Robert Kaminski calling Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England and letting them know he was alive on Nashawena Island, Massachusetts on July 11, 2017. Kaminski was air medevaced from the island to Cape Cod Hosptial. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

