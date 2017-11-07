AUDIO: Following report of adrift paddlecraft, Coast Guard locates kayaker who capsized off Cape Cod

Audio of Robert Kaminski calling Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England and letting them know he was alive on Nashawena Island, Massachusetts on July 11, 2017. Kaminski was air medevaced from the island to Cape Cod Hosptial. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)
Date Taken:
|07.11.2017
Date Posted:
|07.13.2017 12:35
Location:
|WOODS HOLE, MA, US
