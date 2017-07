Soldiers Radio News

Artillery Soldiers work closely with NATO Allies during a Fire Support Coordination Exercise during Exercise Cetica Saber 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS JOIN NATO ALLIES IN ROMANIA FOR A FIRE SUPPORT COORDINATION EXERCISE AS PART OF GETICA SABER 17. SERGEANT SEAN CLARKE SAYS THE TRAINING HAS ALLOWED ALLIED ARTILLERY TO SEAMLESSLY WORK TOGETHER.



"THIS EXERCISE IS GOOD DEMONSTRATION OF STRENGTHENING THE PARTNERSHIP BECAUSE WE'RE ABLE TO COMMUNICATE AND FUNCTION CONDUCTING LIVE FIRE, WE'RE ABLE TO EXECUTE OUR MISSIONS JUST LIKE WE WOULD BACK HOME."



BATTLE CAPTAIN RACHEL CARY SAYS THE TRAINING IS VALUABLE BECAUSE IN TODAY'S ARMY, SOLDIERS MUST BE ABLE TO WORK WITH ANY ALLY, AT ANY TIME.



"SO ALWAYS WORKING WITH UNITS THAT YOU'RE NOT USED TO. THAT YOU DON'T MAYBE KNOW THEIR TACTICAL S-O-P, BUT WORKING TO GET TO A POINT WHERE YOU CAN UNDERSTAND EACH OTHER AND YOU'RE TALKING THE SAME LANGUAGE. THE WORDS YOU'RE SAYING, ARE THE WORDS THEY'RE UNDERSTANDING AND YOU BOTH ARE SAYING THE SAME THING AT THE END OF THE DAY."



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.