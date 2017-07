Soldiers Radio News

The Hawaii National Guard activates a new aviation unit and the Montana National Guard celebrates 150 years.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE HAWAII NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVATES THE 1-89TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION WHICH INCLUDES THE STATE'S FIRST MEDEVAC UNIT. FIRST LIEUTENANT RYAN HONG SAYS THE NEW UNIT WILL PROVIDE A VALUABLE ASSET TO THE ARMY AS A WHOLE.



"WE ALL SHARE THE COMMON GOAL OF BEING TRAINED, PREPARED, EQUIPPED, NOT TO FIGHT, BUT TO EVACUATE THE WOUNDED FROM BATTLE, AND GIVING THEM A FIGHTING CHANCE TO GET BACK HOME TO THEIR FAMILIES."



SOLDIERS WITH THE MONTANAN NATIONAL GUARD HOST CIVILIANS FOR CELEBRATIONS ON THE GUARD'S 150TH BIRTHDAY. BRIGADIER GENERAL JEFFERY IRELAND SAYS THE EVENT IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE PUBLIC TO SEE ALL THAT THE GUARD DOES.



"WHAT WE'D LIKE TO DO IS INVITE THE PUBLIC TO BE ABLE TO COME OUT AND LEARN A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT THE NATIONAL GUARD. UNDERSTAND WHAT OUR RESOURCES ARE, OUR CAPABILITIES, SO THAT THEY UNDERSTAND THAT WHEN THEY ALLOW, AND THEY SUPPORT OUR SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN IN THE COMMUNITY, THAT IT HAS A MUCH GREATER MEANING."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.