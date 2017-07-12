(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 12 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Talisman Saber 2017, the biennial intelligence based training, is underway throughout various locations in Australia. Also, Air Force Materiel Command celebrates 25th anniversary.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2017
    Date Posted: 07.12.2017 13:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    INTEL
    Australia
    intelligence
    25th Anniversary
    AFMC
    AFRN
    Talisman Saber 2017

