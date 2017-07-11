Air Force Radio News 11 July 2017 A

Today's stories: More than 260 Airmen and 18 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrived at R.A.F Lakenheath, England to participate in a flying training deployment. Also, two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam conducted a bilateral mission with South Korean and Japanese fighter jets in response to a series of increasingly escalatory actions by North Korea.