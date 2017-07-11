(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samantha Konieczny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: More than 260 Airmen and 18 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrived at R.A.F Lakenheath, England to participate in a flying training deployment. Also, two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam conducted a bilateral mission with South Korean and Japanese fighter jets in response to a series of increasingly escalatory actions by North Korea.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2017
    Date Posted: 07.11.2017 14:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48576
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104581458.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 July 2017 A, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16
    North Korea
    Spangdalem
    Andersen
    Lakenheath
    AFRN
    B-1B lancer bombers

