Soldiers Radio News

Ssrn110717A- Exercise Dragoon Guardian 2017 kicks off in Europe and The Ranger Hall of Fame inducts 17 former Rangers



THE 2ND CAVALRY IS ON THE MOVE, TRAVELING FROM GERMANY TO ROMANIA AS PART OF EXERCISE DRAGOON GUARDIAN 2017. 2ND CAVALRY COMMANDER COLONEL PATRICK ELLIS TALKS ABOUT THE MESSAGE THE MOVEMENT SHOWS POTENTIAL ENEMIES



"THE FACT THAT WE DROVE ALL THE WAY FROM VILLSECK TO ROMANIA KINDA DEMONSTRATES THAT WERE GONNA BE HERE FOR YOU WHEN YOU NEED IT, WE ASSURE, WE DETER, AND WHEN NECESSARY, WE DEFEND. BUT THE ASSURANCE AND DETERRENCE HOPEFULLY WILL CREATE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE WE DON'T HAVE TO DEFEND. "



THE 75TH RANGER REGIMENT INDUCTED 17 PRIOR SERVICEMEMBERS INTO THE RANGER HALL OF FAME AT FORT BENNING GEORGIA. FORMER RANGER JEFFERY STRUECKER EXPLAINS THE PHILOSOPHY THAT LED HIM TO BE HONORED..



"I THINK THE LESSON I WOULD LIKE TO TELL FUTURE LEADERS IS THAT YOU’LL LOOK BACK THE REST OF YOUR LIFE AND BE AMAZED AT THE QUALITY OF PEOPLE, SO ENJOY IT WHILE YOUR LEADING THEM. . .”



