    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    A Marine Corps KC-130 transport aircraft crashed in LeFlore County, Mississippi, July 10th claiming the lives of 16 service members. The flight originated from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and the incident is under investigation.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, along with French soldiers, completed the French Nautical Commando Course during Exercise Koa Moana 17 in Noumea, New Caledonia, July 7th. Koa Moana is designed to improve theater security, and conduct law enforcement and infantry training throughout the Pacific region.

    Also in the news,
    An online survey regarding changes to the female Marine Dress Blue uniforms is open until September 22nd. Highlights to the changes include the addition of a white belt and a stiff collar, making it look more like the traditional male Dress Blue coat.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

