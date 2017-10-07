Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conducts own security patrol (Radio)

Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 took it upon themselves to fortify their air base and defend it by conducting security patrols. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk stepped out with a security patrol to see what they look for to keep stay safe. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Ian Campbell, Spanaway, Washington.
