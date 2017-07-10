(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 10 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: U.S. Airmen and Marines team up for first ever F-35 joint forward area refueling point exercise. Also, Air Force officials announce the 2017 12 Outstanding Airmen.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 10 July 2017 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FARP
    F-35
    12 Outstanding Airmen
    AFRN

