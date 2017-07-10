Today's Story: U.S. Air Force makes announcement on hosting the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2017 14:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48562
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104575570.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|31
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT