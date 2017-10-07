(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    07.10.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, also known as the "Wake Island Avengers", began Exercise Red Flag 17-3, July 10th, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Red Flag is a realistic combat training exercise involving U.S. forces and its allies, and is aimed to access their collective ability to deploy and support contingency operations using F-35B aircrafts.

    Also in the Corps,
    The 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games wrapped up July 8th after 8 days of competitions at venues throughout Chicago. The 2018 games will be held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, June 2nd through 9th.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1863,
    Cpl. John Mackie became the first Marine ever to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during the Civil War. After encountering heavy gunfire, Mackie fearlessly maintained defenses on board USS Galena even when men around him were killed or wounded.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

