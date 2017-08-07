(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fight The Fire - Radio

    Fight The Fire - Radio

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.08.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Sailors aboard USS Bonhomme Richard have a General Quarters Drill to practice firefighting tactics.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2017
    Date Posted: 07.07.2017 23:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48547
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104570479.mp3
    Length: 00:01:25
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fight The Fire - Radio, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

