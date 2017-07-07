Today's Story: U.S. Air Force and Japan Self-Defense Force units conduct bilateral mission over the East China sea at night.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2017 12:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48537
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104568246.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 07 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT