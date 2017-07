Soldiers Radio News

US Soldiers train with Hungarian Engineers and execute a crossing of the Danube River.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS FROM THE SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT AND THE OHIO NATIONAL GUARD WORK WITH HUNGARIAN ENGINEERS TO CROSS THE DANUBE RIVER. MAJOR GENERAL JOHN GRONSKI SAYS THE EXERCISE DEMONSTRATES NATO'S ABILITY TO DEFEND ITS MEMBERS.



"IT'S IMPORTANT FOR THE NATO ALLIANCE TO CONTINUE TO TRAIN TOGETHER TO IMPROVE INTEROPERABILITY, FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT, TO SHOW ANY ADVERSARIES THAT WE'RE WILLING TO STAY TOGETHER UNITED TO DEFEND OUR SOVEREIGNTY."



HUNGARIAN BRIGADIER GENERAL GABOR HORVATH SAYS THE ABILITY FOR THE MEMBER STATES OF THE ALLIANCE TO WORK TOGETHER IS THE KEY TO DETERRING AGGRESSION.



"THE OBJECTIVE IS TO HAVE A GREAT INTEROPERABILITY AMONG EACH OTHER IN ORDER TO BUILD A CAPACITY, A SET OF CAPABILITIES THAT IS CREDIBLE AS A DETERRENCE FORCE."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.