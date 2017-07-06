(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 06 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The theme for this year's 2017 Focus on Defense Symposium is "Sustaining the Nuclear Triad." Also, Airmen deployed to Southwest Asia saved the Air Force thousands of dollars by making a creative repair to a C-130 aircraft.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 06 July 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    C-130
    386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    AFRN
    2017 Focus on Defense Symposium
    Sustaining the Nuclear Triad

    • LEAVE A COMMENT