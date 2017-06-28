(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KADENA AIR BASE FARP TEAM HOT FUELS F-35Bs.

    KADENA AIR BASE FARP TEAM HOT FUELS F-35Bs.

    KADENA AIR BASE., OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested Lead:
    What is FARP? Petty Officer Richard Doolin finds out.

    Suggested tag:
    Kadena Air Base’s 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s FARP Team can deploy anywhere, anytime.

    Kadena Air Base's FARP team recently hot fueled two F-35Bs of VMFA-121.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2017
    Date Posted: 07.06.2017 04:31
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KADENA AIR BASE FARP TEAM HOT FUELS F-35Bs., by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

