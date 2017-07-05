Today's stories: The Air Force’s first three Enlisted Pilot Initial Class graduates are slated to complete their final phase of training requirements in July at Beale Air Force Base, California, and the commander of Air Combat Command, General Mike Holmes, has selected the officers who will be joining the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for the 2018 demonstration season.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2017 15:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48509
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104558477.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Air Force Radio News 5 July 2017 A, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
