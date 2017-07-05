(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 05 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Air Force senior leaders attended the 2017 Warrior Games opening ceremonies in Chicago, to show support for the athletes participating in the week-long competition. Jonathan Lemoine joined the Air Force in 2014 as a Firefighter. After a career ending spinal cord injury, he continues to represent the Air Force as a athlete in Warrior Games.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 05 July 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

