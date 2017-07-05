Today's story: Air Force senior leaders attended the 2017 Warrior Games opening ceremonies in Chicago, to show support for the athletes participating in the week-long competition. Jonathan Lemoine joined the Air Force in 2014 as a Firefighter. After a career ending spinal cord injury, he continues to represent the Air Force as a athlete in Warrior Games.
This work, Air Force Radio News 05 July 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
