European Leaders speak about the importance of the NATO Alliance as deterrence to Russian provocation.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS ARE TRAINING ACROSS EASTERN EUROPE WHERE EUROPEAN LEADERS ARE STRESSING THE IMPORTANCE OF NATO. PRESIDENT OF LITHUANIA, DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE.



"WE DO SEE THE MILITARIZATION OF KALLININGRAD. ALL THIS SIGNALS VERY CLEAR DEMONSTRATION OF AGGRESSIVE ATTITUDE AND WE NEED TO RESPOND APPROPRIATELY."



NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG SAYS THE INTENT OF THE EXERCISES IN NOT PROVOCATION.



"WE DON'T WANT A NEW COLD WAR. ACTUALLY, WE SEEK DIALOGUE WITH RUSSIA, BUT WE HAVE TO SEND A CLEAR MESSAGE. NATO STANDS AS ONE FOR ALL, ALL FOR ONE. THAT'S THE BEST WAY TO PREVENT CONFLICT."



PRESIDENT OF ESTONIA, KERSTI KATJULAID SAYS THE EXERCISES SHOW THE PEOPLE OF THE BALKANS THAT NATO STANDS WITH THEM.



"ENHANCED FORWARD PRESENCE RISES THE DETERRENCE POSTURE IN THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF NATO, PROTECTING US ALL BECAUSE DEFENSE IS INDIVISIBLE"



