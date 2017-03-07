Iwakuni Summer Music Festival kicks off 4th of July patriotism (Radio)

Being stationed overseas doesn’t mean service members have to be any less patriotic. During the Fourth of July weekend on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, service members rocked out at the Summer Music Festival to enjoy themselves and show some patriotism. Marine Cpl. Kate Busto found out how service members find family during the holiday weekend. This story includes soundbites from LCpl, Rauleelis Rodriguez, Miami, Florida and LCpl Kyle Dye, Detroit, Michigan.