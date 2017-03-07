(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwakuni Summer Music Festival kicks off 4th of July patriotism (Radio)

    Iwakuni Summer Music Festival kicks off 4th of July patriotism (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.03.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Being stationed overseas doesn’t mean service members have to be any less patriotic. During the Fourth of July weekend on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, service members rocked out at the Summer Music Festival to enjoy themselves and show some patriotism. Marine Cpl. Kate Busto found out how service members find family during the holiday weekend. This story includes soundbites from LCpl, Rauleelis Rodriguez, Miami, Florida and LCpl Kyle Dye, Detroit, Michigan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2017
    Date Posted: 07.02.2017 23:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48486
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104553924.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Summer Music Festival kicks off 4th of July patriotism (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    drums
    festival
    HD
    Miami
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    guitars
    Detroit Michigan
    Iwakuni
    Florida
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    US Navy
    music
    high definition
    concert
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    bass
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Summer Music Festival
    Yamaguchi
    Hollywood U2
    LCpl Rauleelis Rodriguez
    Kyle Dye

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT