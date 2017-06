Soldiers Radio News

The South Dakota National Guard wraps up Exercise Coyote Gold with a Native American Cultural Event with Partnered Nations attending.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS WITH THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD ARE WRAPPING UP EXERCISE COYOTE GOLD WITH A CULTURAL EVENT CELEBRATING NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE. CAPTAIN CARSTIN JERZAK SAYS THAT WHILE IT'S AN EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE, IT ALSO SHOWS PARTNERED NATIONS PARTICIPATING IN THE EXERCISE THAT THE U-S MILITARY IS COMMITTED TO CULTURAL DIVERSITY.



"IT ALSO HELPS US BUILD THAT BRIDGE TO DENMARK, TO CANADA, TO THOSE OTHER COUNTRIES COMING HERE TO SHOW THEM THAT WE'RE VERY INTERESTED IN THE CROSS-CULTURE COMMUNICATION."



CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER FOUR, BILL WHITE SAYS THAT, WHILE EVERYBODY KNOWS A LITTLE BIT ABOUT NATIVE AMERICAN CULTURE, THIS EVENT GIVES EVERYONE A RICHER UNDERSTANDING.



"I JUST HOPE IT FILLS SOME GAPS AND GETS PEOPLE WANTING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CULTURE, I MEAN, IT'S SUCH A RICH CULTURE, I REALLY ENJOYED IT. I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE DID, TOO."



