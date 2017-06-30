(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni Police Department hosts driver education course for Marines

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.30.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    The Iwakuni Police Department invited Americans from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to improve their driving abilities during a driver improvement course designated specifically for Americans. Marine Corporal Kate Busto went to the course to find out which five common traffic incidents Americans commit. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Samuel Bradley, Birmingham, Alabama.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Police Department hosts driver education course for Marines, by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

