The Iwakuni Police Department invited Americans from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to improve their driving abilities during a driver improvement course designated specifically for Americans. Marine Corporal Kate Busto went to the course to find out which five common traffic incidents Americans commit. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Samuel Bradley, Birmingham, Alabama.
|06.30.2017
|06.30.2017 02:46
|Newscasts
|48458
|1706/DOD_104547422.mp3
|00:01:05
|2017
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
This work, Iwakuni Police Department hosts driver education course for Marines, by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
