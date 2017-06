Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers from Alaska train at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Medics in Germany compete for the Expert Medic Badge.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



4TH BRIGADE, 25TH I-D IS AT THE JOINT READINESS TRAINING CENTER WHERE 1ST LIEUTENANT MICHAEL GRAIG SAYS, SOLDIERS IN HIS UNIT ARE LEARNING HOW TO WORK CLOSELY THROUGH TOUGH SITUATIONS.



"IT SETS THE CONDITIONS FOR A UNIT TO BOND AND TO MOLD PRIOR TO GOING TO A REAL DANGEROUS PLACE. IT'S EXPERIENCES LIKE THIS THAT HOLDS YOU TOGETHER AND BUILD THE TEAM THAT MAKES YOU SUCCESSFUL OVER SEAS."



SOLDIERS WITH THE MEDICAL DEPARTMENT ACTIVITY BAVARIA COMPETE FOR THE EXPERT FIELD MEDIC BADGE. CAPTAIN JOSEPH AHLBORN SAYS THE EVENT HELPS PREPARE HIS SOLDIERS FOR REAL WORLD SITUATIONS.



"THE KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS THAT WE'RE GAINING HERE GIVES US THE ABILITY TO TREAT OTHERS IN A COMBAT SITUATION. WE'LL LEARN HOW TO TREAT A PATIENT AND IF WE'RE IN COMBAT AND NEED TO DO THAT THEN WE'LL BE READY AND TRAINED AND PREPARED TO DO THAT."



