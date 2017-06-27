(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    06.27.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.


    Marines with 2nd ANGLICO and 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conducted a call for fire training exercise June 22nd at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Marines participated in the training to maintain proficiency with their job skills. Joint terminal attack controller with 2nd ANGLICO, Staff Sergeant Victor Lopez says:

    "Today, we're out here putting all the practical skills that these guys have been learning into an actual exercise, so they set up Comm and now they are calling for fire from artillery and mortars. A lot of the NCOs are letting them do their own thing, run the training how they want, and ultimately, their building confidence in their Marines."

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion conducted a helocasting demonstration in front of Marines who were formerly with the unit June 23rd at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This gave retirees the chance to visit with Marines they once served with, and allowed them to see the new and improved tactics and weapon systems used today.



    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

