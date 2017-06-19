(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    19JUN17-VTARNG-AT-Charlie Company (MED) Urban (PKG)

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Medics of Charlie Company (Med), 186th Brigade Support Battalion train at the Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Drum, New York. Video features litter rescue and medical care performed in an urban environment.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2017
    Date Posted: 06.26.2017 15:45
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19JUN17-VTARNG-AT-Charlie Company (MED) Urban (PKG), by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Vermont
    National Guard
    172nd Public Affairs Detachment
    186th BSB
    Vermont Army National Guard. Army National Guard
    Charlie Company (Med) 186th Brigade Support Battalion

