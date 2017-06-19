19JUN17-VTARNG-AT-Charlie Company (MED) Urban (PKG)

Medics of Charlie Company (Med), 186th Brigade Support Battalion train at the Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Drum, New York. Video features litter rescue and medical care performed in an urban environment.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2017 15:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48398
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104525123.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Composer
|PublicAffairs
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
