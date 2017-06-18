18JUN17 VTARNG-AT-572nd BEB Mounted Combat Patrols (PKG)

Soldiers of the 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct mounted combat patrols during annual training at Fort Drum, New York. Video features convoy operations and a robot that finds improvised explosive devices. (PACKAGE)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2017 15:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48387
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104524230.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Composer
|PublicAffairs
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
