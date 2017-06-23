(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.

    A Marine Medal of Honor recipient, Captain Arthur Jackson, was laid to rest in his hometown of Boise, Idaho June 22nd. He received the prestigious award for his actions at the Battle of Peleliu during WWII. His Historic actions earned him the nickname "one-man assault Marine". Captain Jackson passed away earlier this month at the age of 92.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and Okinawan civilians came together during a ceremony at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Japan, June 23rd in order to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives during the Battle of Okinawa during WWII. Wreaths were laid and a moment of silence was given to honor the more than 240,000 lives that were lost between both sides.

    Also in the news,
    The first two Light Armored Vehicle Anti-Tank Modernization A2 models outfitted with a new state of the art rocket launcher have rolled off the line at Production Plant Barstow at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

