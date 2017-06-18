Soldiers of the 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct mounted combat patrols during annual training at Fort Drum, New York. Video features convoys, weapons fire, and a robot that finds improvised explosive devices. (AUDIO ONLY)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2017 15:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48373
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104522359.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Composer
|PublicAffairs
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vermont Army Guard Engineers Conduct Mounted Combat Patrols, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT