    Vermont Army Guard Engineers Conduct Mounted Combat Patrols

    Vermont Army Guard Engineers Conduct Mounted Combat Patrols

    NY, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct mounted combat patrols during annual training at Fort Drum, New York. Video features convoys, weapons fire, and a robot that finds improvised explosive devices. (AUDIO ONLY)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2017
    Date Posted: 06.26.2017 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48373
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104522359.mp3
    Length: 00:01:38
    Composer PublicAffairs
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Army Guard Engineers Conduct Mounted Combat Patrols, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Guard
    National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard

