(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for June 26, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for June 26, 2017

    JAPAN

    06.23.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    U.S. and Philippine navies partner up ashore and at sea and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Marines receive an upgrade on the flight line.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2017
    Date Posted: 06.23.2017 03:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48370
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104522092.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for June 26, 2017, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint
    Flight Line
    MCAS
    Navy
    Sailor
    USN
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT