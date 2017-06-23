(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 23 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: U.S. Strategic Command Commander General John Hyten addressed attendees at the Capitol Hill Club on space, nuclear and missile defense modernization. Also, Airmen from the 2nd Munitions Cruise Missile Maintenance Flight took part in the Air Force Global Strike Challenge.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2017
    Date Posted: 06.22.2017 15:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48363
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104518821.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 49

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Capitol Hill
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFRN
    John Hyten
    2nd Munitions Cruise Missile Maintenance Flight

