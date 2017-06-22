Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment B, conducted various training exercises with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 June 21st, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. They conduct this training every three to six months, which keeps the Marines prepared for expeditionary operations while in a garrison environment.



The Norwegian government has approved further Marine Corps rotations to Norway through 2018. East Coast Marines have been training at Vaernes Garnison in Norway and other various locations since January as part of the pilot program. This rotation allowed Marines to learn how to survive in harsh Arctic climate and push their bodies past the usual physical exertion they are used to.



In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower authorized the first use of the first official Marine Corps Seal.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.