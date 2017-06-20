(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXII

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Hey everyone! Be sure to listen to this episode as we interview an airman from life support! He tells us all about water and survival training and how our aviators are put to the test.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2017
    Date Posted: 06.21.2017 12:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48336
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104512683.mp3
    Length: 00:13:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXII, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT