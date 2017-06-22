(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for June 22, 2017

    JAPAN

    06.21.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The Yokosuka community unites in support of USS Fitzgerald and new leadership at Navy Region Japan and Naval Forces Japan

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2017
    Date Posted: 06.21.2017 02:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48329
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104511548.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for June 22, 2017, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CoC
    Unity
    USS Fitzgerald
    Navy
    Support
    Sailors
    CFAY
    USN
    Yokosuka
    NMCRS
    Unite
    Fightin Fitz

