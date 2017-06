Soldiers Radio News

General Vincent Brooks visits Camp Zama, Japan to celebrate the Army's 242nd birthday.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



COMMANDER OF U-S FORCES KOREA, ROK - U-S COMBINED FORCES COMMAND AND UNITED NATIONS COMMAND, GENERAL VINCENT BROOKS, SPOKE AT CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN FOR ARMY WEEK, AHEAD OF THE ARMY'S BIRTHDAY SAYING THAT IT'S REALLY A CELEBRATION FOR EVERY SOLDIER.



"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO EVERY SOLDIER IN THE ROOM, PAST AND PRESENT AS YOU ARE A SOLDIER FOR LIFE AND YOU'RE PART OF THE HISTORY THAT WE CELEBRATE. YOU'RE SOME SEGMENT OF THAT 242 YEARS BASED ON YOUR OWN CONTRIBUTIONS."



CAPTAIN PATRICK SHAW ATTENDED THE FESTIVITIES AND SAYS THIS HAS BEEN A SPECIAL YEAR FOR ARMY UNITS IN THE REGION.



"IT'S A PARTICULARLY SPECIAL ONE, WRAPPING UP OUR FIRST EVER TRI-LATERAL CO-OP WITH THE JAPAN GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE AND THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY. AND SO WE'LL HAVE GROUPS FROM ALL OVER THE UNIT, ALL OVER CAMP ZAMA, AND ALSO ALL OVER THE REGION CELEBRATING TONIGHT."



