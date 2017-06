Soldiers Radio News

US Soldiers train with NATO Allies in Europe for Saber Strike 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS TRAIN WITH NATO ALLIES IN EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 17. COMPANY COMMANDER, CAPTAIN BRIAN LEE SAYS ITS VITAL FOR THE ALLIANCE TO MAINTAIN AND IMPROVE COOPERATION.



"SO IT'S IMPORTANT FOR US TO BE ABLE TO HAVE A MULTI-NATIONAL, INTEROPERABLE BATTLEGROUP TOGETHER, TO BE ABLE TO MUSTER, WORK AS A WHOLE, AND MASS OURSELVES WHERE EVER WE'RE NEEDED ON NATO'S FRONT."



LITHUANIAN ARMY CAPTAIN TOMAS MALAKAUSKAS AGREES, SAYING SOLDIERS FROM EVERY ARMY HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE.



"THIS TRAINING IS IMPORTANT AND BENEFICIAL BECAUSE WE ARE STRENGTHENING OUR PARTNERSHIP AND SHOWING THAT WE'RE ABLE TO CONDUCT JOINT OPERATIONS AND WE HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OUR SKILLS. SO JUST LEARNING FROM EACH OTHER AND SHARING THE EXPERIENCE."



