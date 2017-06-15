(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Both Sides Of The Coin

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Fred Brown 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    In the civilian world Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson works with a Combat Veteran Organization, but in uniform, he’s training future leaders and competing in the Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Both Sides Of The Coin, by SGT Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

