Army Reserve Soldiers are in Chad, Africa for medical training and Soldiers at Camp Zama, Japan participate in a field day put on by the Female Enrichment Mentorship Program.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ARMY RESERVE SOLDIERS ARE IN CHAD FOR A MEDICAL TRAINING READINESS EXERCISE. CHIEF WARRENT OFFICER 2 DOUG SIRES SAYS THAT CHALLENGES HAVE ONLY MADE HIS TEAM STRONGER.



"WE'RE WORKING HARD TO STRENGTHEN OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR AFRICAN PARTNERS. THROUGH SIMILAR TECHINAL DIFFICULTIES IN THE FIELD OF BIOMED WE'RE ABLE TO FORM A A REALLY GOOD BOND QUICKLY WITH OUR CHADIAN COUNTERPARTS."



SOLDIERS A PART OF THE FEMALE ENRICHMENT MENTORSHIP PROGRAM ON CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN HELD A FIELD DAY EVENT TO BUILD TEAM WORK. PARTICIPANT, SPECIALIST LUIS MOLINA, SAYS EVENTS LIKE THESE ARE VITAL TO UNDERSTANDING YOUR BATTLE BUDDY.



"WHEN FEMALE SOLDIERS SEE THAT ALL THE MALE SOLDIERS AROUND THEM ARE SUPPORTING THEM IT HELPS THE COMMUNICATION AND THE TEAMWORK BETTER AND YOU KNW THE REAL ARMY AND THE REAL MISSION."



