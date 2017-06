Soldiers Radio News

NATO's Enhanced Forward Battle Group-Poland is taking part in Saber Strike 17 and Soldiers of 1-4 Infantry take the role of Op 4 at JMRC in Hohenfels very seriously.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



NATO'S ENHANCED FORWARD BATTLE GROUP-POLAND IS CONDUCTING A FIELD TRAINING EXCERCISE AS A PART OF SABER STRKIE 17. EXECUTIVE OFFICER, 2ND SQUADRON, 2ND CAVALRY REGIMENT MAJOR MIKE KRAYER, SAYS THE MISSION CAN ONLY BE ACCOMPLISHED WHEN EVERYONE IS ON THE SAME PAGE.



"WE DON'T EVER ANTICIPATE FIGHTING AN ENEMY ALONE. UNDERSTANDING OUR ROLE ALONGSIDE OUR ALLIES UNDERSTANDING HOW WE BENEFIT EACH OTHER, I THINK THAT'S VERY IMPORTANT."



SOLDIERS OF 1-4 INFANTRY AT THE JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER IN HOHENFELS GERMANY ARE TAKING ON THE ROLE OF OPPOSING FORCES FOR EXERCISE COMBINED RESOLVE 8. PLATOON LEADER FIRST LIEUTENANT MITCHELL HANSEN SAYS THE ROLE OF OP-4 IS A SERIOUS ONE.



"WE USE REAL TACTICES, WE GO AT THEM LIKE WE NORMALLY WOULD. WE DON'T TAKE IT EASY ON THEM OR GIVE THEM ANY EASY WAYS OUT SO WE GOTTA MAKE IT AS REALISTIC AS POSSIBLE."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, GO TO ARMY-DOT-MIL. THATS YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.