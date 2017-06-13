(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    572nd BEB Trains at Fort Drum Ranges (Audio)

    572nd BEB Trains at Fort Drum Ranges (Audio)

    NY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2017

    Audio by Spc. Gillian McCreedy 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    (Audio Only) The 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, of the 86th INIfantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), took to the various ranges at Fort Drum to conduct many different types of training. Sfc. Gregory Bean, Sfc. Daniel Caddy, and Spc. Jody Fabian provide information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2017
    Date Posted: 06.16.2017 07:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48244
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104486239.mp3
    Length: 00:01:53
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 572nd BEB Trains at Fort Drum Ranges (Audio), by SPC Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Annual Training
    86th IBCT
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    M2 50 Caliber Machine Gun
    Mk 19 Grenade Launcher
    572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT