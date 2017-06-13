(Audio Only) The 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, of the 86th INIfantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), took to the various ranges at Fort Drum to conduct many different types of training. Sfc. Gregory Bean, Sfc. Daniel Caddy, and Spc. Jody Fabian provide information.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2017 07:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48244
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104486239.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 572nd BEB Trains at Fort Drum Ranges (Audio), by SPC Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT