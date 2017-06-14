Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, spoke to servicemembers attending the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, June 13th. Gen. Neller spoke on the current state of the Marine Corps and future operating environment before answering questions by audience members.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17 are currently participating in Exercise Saber Strike 17 at Adazi Military Base, in Latvia. Marine Col. Matthew Puglisi, commanding officer of Task Force Saber Strike 17, spoke on the importance of the exercise:



SB1: "Our ability to shoot, move, and communicate on the battlefield is extremely important, so exercises like Saber Strike allow us to enhance interoperability and set the conditions for future operations and demonstrates our ability to be ready, relevant, and responsive."



Also in the News,

The U.S. Army celebrates its 242nd birthday June 14th!



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.