    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, spoke to servicemembers attending the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, June 13th. Gen. Neller spoke on the current state of the Marine Corps and future operating environment before answering questions by audience members.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17 are currently participating in Exercise Saber Strike 17 at Adazi Military Base, in Latvia. Marine Col. Matthew Puglisi, commanding officer of Task Force Saber Strike 17, spoke on the importance of the exercise:

    SB1: "Our ability to shoot, move, and communicate on the battlefield is extremely important, so exercises like Saber Strike allow us to enhance interoperability and set the conditions for future operations and demonstrates our ability to be ready, relevant, and responsive."

    Also in the News,
    The U.S. Army celebrates its 242nd birthday June 14th!

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2017
    Date Posted: 06.14.2017 11:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48241
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104484130.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

