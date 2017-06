Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard conduct community relations and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers compete in the 2017 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN OF THE OHIO NATIONAL GUARD CONDUCT COMMUNITY RELATIONS STATE WIDE TO HELP CITIZENS AND TO SHOW THEIR DEDICATION TO THE STATE. PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER, FIRST LIEUTENANT AARON SMITH EXPLAINS THE IMPORTANCE HOLDING EVENTS THAT ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.



"IT JUST GIVES US AN OPPORTUNITY TO ENHANCE THE PARTNERSHIPS THAT WE HAVE WITH THE LOCAL COMMUNITY AND JUST TO HAVE OUR SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN GO OUT AND MEET THE LOCAL COMMUNITY AND BUILD THAT TRUST WITH THE PEOPLE OF OHIO."



PARTICIPANTS IN THE 20-17 ARMY RESERVE BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION COMPLETED A GRUELING OBSTACLE COURSE THAT WILL CONTRIBUTE TO THEIR OVERALL SCORE IN THE COMPETITION. COMPETITOR, P-F-C SCOTT SMULLEN IS GREATFUL FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO REPRESENT HIS UNIT.



"WE ALL COME IN HERE BECAUSE WE'RE COMPETITIVE, WE'RE GOOD AT WHAT WE DO AND WE WANT TO BE ABLE TO PERFORM AT THE HIGHEST STAGE AND THAT'S WHY WE'RE AT A PLACE LIKE THIS AND YOU WOULDN'T GET TO A PLACE LIKE THIS WITHOUT THAT MENTALITY."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, GO TO ARMY-DOT-MIL. THATS YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.