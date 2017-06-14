(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The 435th Contingency Response Group is in Latvia for exercise Saber Strike. Also, the 910th Airlift Wing is teaming up with the 914th Airlift Wing and the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron for joint training.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Latvia
    910th Airlift Wing
    Saber Strike
    435th Contingency Response Group
    914th Airlift Wing
    AFRN
    445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

