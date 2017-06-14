Today's stories: The 435th Contingency Response Group is in Latvia for exercise Saber Strike. Also, the 910th Airlift Wing is teaming up with the 914th Airlift Wing and the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron for joint training.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2017 11:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48232
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104484061.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
