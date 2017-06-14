Date Taken: 06.14.2017 Date Posted: 06.14.2017 11:34 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 48231 Filename: 1706/DOD_104484060.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 14 June 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.