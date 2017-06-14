(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for 15 June 17

    Pacific Radio Report for 15 June 17

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.14.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force speaks to Yokota Airmen and Sailors Lend a hand after heavy rains and landslides in Sri Lanka.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2017
    Date Posted: 06.14.2017 03:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48229
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104483095.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist Petty Officer Taylor Mohr
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for 15 June 17, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Lake Erie
    Sri Lanka

    • LEAVE A COMMENT