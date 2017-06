Soldiers Radio News

National Guard Soldiers conduct a bridge crossing in South Dakota as a part of the training exercise Golden Coyote and Soldiers from the 136th Infantry Regiment are in Lithuania for Saber Strike 17.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE 200TH ENGINEER COMPANY OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD KICKED OFF THE 20-17 GOLDEN COYOTE TRAINING EXERCISE WITH A LARGE SCALE RIVER CROSSING. STAFF SERGEANT JENNY HOLZER SAYS IT'S A GREAT LEARNING EXPERIENCE.



"EVEN BEING IN FOR A LONG TIME I LEARN SOMETHING NEW EVERYTIME AND TO TEACH THE NEW SOLDIERS HOW TO DO THIS, SO I JUST THINK IT'S REALLY GOOD TRAINING FOR US TO CONTINUE TO DO THIS AND WORK WITH OTHER COMPANIES."



SOLDIERS FROM THE 0NE HUNDRED-36TH INFANTRY REGIMENT ARE IN LITHUANIA TAKING PART IN THE MULITINATIONAL EXERCISE, SABER STRIKE 17, BATTALION COMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL JASON BENSON SHARES THE PROGRESS OF WORKING WITH THEIR ALLIES



"WE'RE LEARNING A LOT FROM THEM, THEY'RE LEARNING A LOT FROM US, SO ACROSS THE BOARD IT'S A GREAT TRAINING OPPORTUNITY AND IT'S BEEN A LOT OF FUN TO WATCH OUR STAFF REALLY COME TOGETHER."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, GO TO ARMY-DOT-MIL. THATS YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.