Soldiers Radio News

The Army Reserve kicked off their 2017 Best Warrior Competition with a PT test and the DoD launched a comparison calculator for service members' retirement plans.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE ARMY RESERVE KICKED OFF THEIR 20-17 BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION WITH A PHYSICAL FITNESS TEST THAT, GRADER, STAFF SERGEANT KHISTOPHER BERALO SAYS, IS THE FOUNDATION FOR A STRONG SOLDIER.



"THE ENTIRE COMPETITION IS BASED ON FINDING EXCELLENCE, PHYSICAL FITNESS IS THE BASIS OF ALL EXCELLENCE, IF WE HOST THE PHYSICAL FITNESS TEST AS OUR FIRST EVENT IT STEAM ROLLS INTO ALL OF THE OTHER EVENTS THAT WE WILL BE CONDUCTING."



WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE NEW BLENDED RETIREMENT SYSTEM, SERVICE MEMBERS MAY FEEL THE NEED TO COMPARE THEIR RETIREMENT BENEFITS OPTIONS. TO HELP WITH THIS, THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT HAS LAUNCHED A COMPARISON CALCULATOR TO ANALYZE THEIR ESTIMATED RETIREMENT BENEFITS UNDER BOTH THE LEGACY SYSTEM AND THE BLENDED RETIREMENT SYSTEM OR B-R-S. THE CALCULATOR IS AIMED AT HELPING MEMBERS MAKE THE BEST DECISION ABOUT THEIE RETIREMENT PLAN.

FOR THE FULL STORY AND RELATED LINKS, GO TO ARMY-DOT-MIL.